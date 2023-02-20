Columbia County joins the Four-State Region in a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Severe weather is possible on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued the wind advisory for possible southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas are included in the watch area.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
There is a chance for strong thunderstorms across much region on Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance moves across the region. Gusty winds and small hail will be the main threats. However, an isolated storm producing damaging winds and large hail may be possible.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded3.42 inches of rain this month, raising the total since January 1 to 16.25 inches.