New or gently used coats are being collected at the next three home basketball dates for Magnolia Panthers teams.
Coats in child and adult sizes may be donated in the lobby of Panther Arena during the games. These coats will be distributed to students in pre-K through 12th grade in Magnolia School District that have a need.
The collections dates are 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 25; 5 p.m. Thursday, January 27 and 5 p.m. Friday, January 28.
People with questions about the coat drive may contact Amber Colvin, RN at amber.colvin@magnoliaschools.net .