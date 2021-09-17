Tammy J. Wiltz has announced she will seek a second term as Columbia County Clerk in 2022.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve Columbia County as County Clerk since 2019. As County Clerk, this office strives to provide the citizens of Columbia County with professional and courteous service, whether it be elections or any of the other services our office provides. If re-elected, my goal will be to always run the office in a professional manner and serve to the best of my ability.”
“One of the main focuses of this office is to ensure secure, fair and transparent elections. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are conducting business as usual, with all safety measures in place to protect the public and our election workers.”
Wiltz said her employees are one of the office’s biggest assets.
“I am blessed to work alongside with a great group of individuals, who go out of their way to assist our customers.”
Wiltz has been married to her husband, Vincent Wiltz, for 31 years. He is an inspector for Albemarle Corporation. They have one son, Benjamin Wiltz, and his wife, Shelbi. They also have a granddaughter, Harper Faye.
Wiltz has worked in the County Clerk’s Office since 2014. She was previously employed as office manager at Graham Law Firm and as a legal secretary at Chambers & Chambers.
“I appreciate the opportunity the voters of Columbia County provided me in 2018 and I hope they will allow me to continue serving.”