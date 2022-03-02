The field is set for the May 24 political party primary election.
In Columbia County, the county-wide offices of county judge, sheriff, assessor and treasurer are contested, while the coroner, collector, circuit clerk and county clerk – all incumbents – will return to office unopposed.
Only three of 11 justice of the peace positions are contested, but four of the five Magnolia School Board will have at least two candidates.
The two Arkansas House seats, and the one Senate seat, are all contested.
The filing period ended Tuesday afternoon. Here are the local candidates:
Columbia County Judge – Gary Glenn Delaney II, 1261 Columbia 64, Stephens. William Douglas Fields, 1181 Columbia 43, McNeil, Republican. Judge Denny Foster can’t run because he was appointed to the position.
Columbia County Sheriff – Denny Foster, 240 Columbia 439, Magnolia, Republican. Leroy Martin II, 1305 Bluebird Hill, Magnolia, independent. Sheriff Mike Loe isn’t running for re-election.
Columbia County Coroner – Randy Reed, 82 Chinquepin Drive, Magnolia, Democrat. Reed is the incumbent.
Columbia County Tax Collector – Rachel Waller, 1316 Susie, Magnolia, Republican. Waller is the incumbent.
Columbia County Clerk – Tammy J. Wiltz, 210 Carson Circle, Magnolia, Republican. Wiltz is the incumbent.
Columbia County Circuit Clerk – Angela Wilson Keith, 1159 Columbia 47, Magnolia, Republican. Keith is the incumbent.
Columbia County Assessor – Allision Fitzgerald, 816 Columbia 17, Stamps, Republican. Shannon Hair, 1616 N. Lakewood, Magnolia, Republican. Devona Powell, 265 Columbia 215, Magnolia, Republican. Assessor Voyles Martin cannot run for election since she was appointed to the position.
Columbia County Treasurer – Selena R. Blair, 428 Columbia 45, McNeil, incumbent, Republican. Whitney B. Peterson, 1821 LaCari, Magnolia, Republican.
Columbia County Justices of the Peace
District 1 – Virginia Annette Pate, 1661 Columbia 71, Republican.
District 2 – William Mark Fullenwider, 401 Columbia 57, Emerson, Republican. Charles Samuel Sharp, 2080 Columbia 62W, Republican.
District 3 – Russell W. Thomas, 2260 Columbia 38, Stephens, Republican.
District 4 – Penny J. Cook, 770 U.S. 82E, Magnolia, Republican.
District 5 – Jeremy A. Langley, 168 Columbia 9S, Emerson, Republican.
District 6 – Jeremy Shaun Dodson, 5910 Columbia 15, Taylor, Republican. Steve R. Lee, 3658 Columbia 21, Taylor, Republican.
District 7 – Oliver Thomas, 708 Luther, Magnolia, Democrat.
District 8 – Terry L. Williams, 419 Beene, Magnolia, Democrat.
District 9 – Burnie Sharp, 60 Arkansas 344, Waldo, Republican.
District 10 – Lynn Story, 1623 S. Lakewood, Magnolia, Republican.
District 11 – Mike Loe, 2511 Chaffin Lane, Magnolia, Republican. Leslie Thompson, 2424 Chaffin Lane, Republican.
Constables
Emerson Township – Dusty Shepherd, 360 Columbia 48E, Emerson, Republican.
Magnolia Township – Randall Henry Adams, 2613 Fox Run, Magnolia, Republican.
Magnolia North Township – Charles Holt, 862 Columbia 54, Magnolia, Republican.
Magnolia South Township – James D. Avery, 260 Columbia 203, Magnolia, Republican. Jimmy Darrell Holt, 150 Columbia 24, Republican.
Taylor Township – Scott Hunter, 7012 U.S. 371, Taylor, Republican. Amy Jill Stewart, 2615 Columbia 21, Republican.
Waldo Township – Truman Young, 1421 U.S. 371 North, Waldo, Democrat.
State Representative
District 98 – Rep. David Fielding, 909 S. Vine, Magnolia, Democrat, incumbent. Wade Andrews, Camden, Republican.
District 99 – Paul Green, 1832 Miller 10, TexARKana, Libertarian. Rep. Lane Jean of Magnolia, Republican, incumbent.
State Senator
District 3 – State Sen. Charles Beckham, McNeil, Republican, incumbent. Alderman Steve Crowell, Magnolia, Republican.
13th Judicial District
Circuit Court Judge, Division 1 – Judge David Graham, Magnolia, non-partisan.
Circuit Court Judge, Division 2 – Circuit Judge Mary Thomason, El Dorado, non-partisan.
Prosecuting Attorney – Jeffrey Childs Rogers, 106 Tree Line Drive, El Dorado, non-partisan, incumbent.
School Boards
Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District
Position 1 – Jim Martin, 439 Lafayette 2, Bradley.
Position 4 – Jason L. Robertson, 230 Stateline Road, Taylor.
Position 5 – Douglas B. Collier, 5150 Columbia 1, Taylor.
Position 6 – Dickey Herring, 11660 Arkansas 19 South, Emerson. Amber Kyle Mayfield, 11601 Columbia 80, Emerson.
Position 7 – Shawn P. Dooly, 16723 Arkansas 98. Diane Robinson, 817 Columbia 26, Emerson.
Magnolia School District
Zone 1 – Tristan Jermany, 2608 Shamrock, Magnolia. Jason Ray, 1520 Arkansas 344, Waldo. Shelcia Mixon Robinson, 611 N. Olive, Waldo.
Zone 2 – Roger Loper, 2519 Cherokee, Magnolia.
Zone 3 – Shermar Easter, 2009 N. Dudney, Magnolia. Mike Waters, 732 Howard, Magnolia.
Zone 4 – Steven R. Souter, 115 Old El Dorado Highway. Brent Walker, 2 Columbia 526, Magnolia.
Zone 5 – Emily Jester, 2223 Columbia 529, Magnolia. Lynnetta Flanigan Roberts, 1020 Arkansas 19 South, Magnolia.
Here’s a summary of important deadlines for the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Monday, April 24
Deadline to register to vote in the May Preferential Primary Election, County Clerk’s Office.
Monday, May 9
Early voting begins for the Preferential Primary Election, and shall be available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early voting ends at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Preferential Primary Election. Nonpartisan General Election. Annual School Election (if held in May).
June 21
General Primary Election runoff.
Tuesday, November 8
General election.