Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible today with the aid of daytime heating.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some of these storms will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours which could result in flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.
The greatest rain chances will be across the Middle Red River Valley of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and extreme Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
This convection will likely continue into the evening and overnight hours as well.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue on Friday, through the upcoming weekend and into much of next week as well.