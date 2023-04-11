Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Tuesday, April 4
Paige Al-Hassan, 18, Waldo, possession of tobacco on school property
Austin Harrison, 29, Smackover, shoplifting
Elizabeth Robinson, 30, Emerson, failure to appear
Jeffery Thornton, 53, Magnolia, breaking or entering, possession of methamphetamine
Wednesday, April 5
Melony Talley, 32, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
Thursday, April 6
Chinae Johnson, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear
Friday, April 7
Benjamin Keith, 55, Magnolia, seven counts of terroristic threatening, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, five counts of aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree on law enforcement officer, criminal mischief 1st degree, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Gary Willis, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear
Saturday, April 8
Dustin Hamilton, 34, Magnolia, possession of marijuana
Sunday, April 9
Detrevis Wafer, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear
Royunna Watkins, 23, Magnolia, criminal mischief 1st
Rodrick Brewer, 36, Magnolia, parole violation