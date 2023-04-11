Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Tuesday, April 4

Paige Al-Hassan, 18, Waldo, possession of tobacco on school property

Austin Harrison, 29, Smackover, shoplifting

Elizabeth Robinson, 30, Emerson, failure to appear

Jeffery Thornton, 53, Magnolia, breaking or entering, possession of methamphetamine

Wednesday, April 5

Melony Talley, 32, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000

Thursday, April 6

Chinae Johnson, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear

Friday, April 7

Benjamin Keith, 55, Magnolia, seven counts of terroristic threatening, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, five counts of aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree on law enforcement officer, criminal mischief 1st degree, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Gary Willis, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear

Saturday, April 8

Dustin Hamilton, 34, Magnolia, possession of marijuana

Sunday, April 9

Detrevis Wafer, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear

Royunna Watkins, 23, Magnolia, criminal mischief 1st

Rodrick Brewer, 36, Magnolia, parole violation

