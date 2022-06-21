The ballot is short for today’s political party runoff election in Columbia County, but the two remaining candidates for County Assessor are counting on the votes.
Allison Hoffman Fitzgerald and Shannon Hair are the only candidates on the runoff ballot.
Hair received 1,097 votes (37.76 percent) in the May 24 Republican Party primary, followed closely by Fitzgerald with 1,026 votes (35.32 percent). A third candidate, Devona Powell, received 691 votes (23.79 percent).
The candidates hope to succeed Voyles Martin, who could not run for the post since she was appointed by the Quorum Court to fill a vacancy.
The winner of the Hair-Fitzgerald race faces no opposition in the November general election.
Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
People may vote at any of Columbia County’s vote centers, no matter where they live. The centers are:
Emerson Community Center in Emerson.
American Legion Hall in Magnolia.
Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia.
First Baptist Church in McNeil.
Taylor City Hall in Taylor.
Waldo Fire Station in Waldo.
There is only one other runoff election in the area.
In Lafayette County, Republicans Jeff Black and James Barnes are in the running for sheriff. Black led Barnes 352 to 268 in the primary. Rhonda Gray got 211 votes.