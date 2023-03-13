COVID-19

New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Lafayette County and unchanged in Nevada and Ouachita counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,793

Total Active Cases: 8. Down three since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,680

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,510

Total Active Cases: 4. Up one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,475

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,773

Total Active Cases: 9. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,717

Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,778

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,639

Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,301

Total Active Cases: 23. Down two since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,072

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,474

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 93. Up 93 since Sunday.

Recovered cases: 991,658

Deaths: 13,032. No change since Sunday.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.83%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%

Total Positive Tests: 7041

PCR Positives: 3356

Antigen Positives: 3685

Total Negative Tests: 51809

PCR Negatives: 25005

Antigen Negatives: 26804

Total Tests: 58850

Private Lab Tests: 53760

Public Lab Tests: 4843

