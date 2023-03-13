New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Lafayette County and unchanged in Nevada and Ouachita counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,793
Total Active Cases: 8. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,680
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,510
Total Active Cases: 4. Up one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,475
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,773
Total Active Cases: 9. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,717
Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,778
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,639
Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,301
Total Active Cases: 23. Down two since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,072
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,474
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 93. Up 93 since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 991,658
Deaths: 13,032. No change since Sunday.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.83%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%
Total Positive Tests: 7041
PCR Positives: 3356
Antigen Positives: 3685
Total Negative Tests: 51809
PCR Negatives: 25005
Antigen Negatives: 26804
Total Tests: 58850
Private Lab Tests: 53760
Public Lab Tests: 4843