COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,455+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36+1

Total recovered – 2,351+4

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.5, up from 29.3

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 568+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7

Total recovered – 551+1

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24, down from 24.2

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 895

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 87-1

Total recovered – 864+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,494+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 55+2

Total recovered – 2,376+5

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.5, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,147+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17+5

Total recovered – 4,013+3

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.3, no change

