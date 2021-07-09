COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,455+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36+1
Total recovered – 2,351+4
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.5, up from 29.3
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 568+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7
Total recovered – 551+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24, down from 24.2
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 895
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 87-1
Total recovered – 864+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,494+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 55+2
Total recovered – 2,376+5
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.5, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,147+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17+5
Total recovered – 4,013+3
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.3, no change