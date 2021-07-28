COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,553+19. Month ago: 2,405. Year ago: 169, 3 new cases.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 69+11. Month ago: 22. Year ago: 33 active cases.
Total recovered – 2,426+8. Month ago: 2,326. Year ago: 130 recovered victims.
Total number dead – 58. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 357
SAU total active cases – 3-1 students. 3 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine -- 22
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.6, up from 30.5, no change
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 585+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14+2
Total recovered – 560+1
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, up from 24.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 955+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34+1
Total recovered – 895+3
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.6, up from 25.4
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,662+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 107+5
Total recovered – 2,490+3
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.3, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,301+21
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 95+8
Total recovered – 4,088+13
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, no change