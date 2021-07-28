COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,553+19. Month ago: 2,405. Year ago: 169, 3 new cases.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 69+11. Month ago: 22. Year ago: 33 active cases.

Total recovered – 2,426+8. Month ago: 2,326. Year ago: 130 recovered victims.

Total number dead – 58. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 357

SAU total active cases – 3-1 students. 3 staff.

SAU current number in quarantine -- 22

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.6, up from 30.5, no change

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 585+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14+2

Total recovered – 560+1

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, up from 24.6

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 955+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34+1

Total recovered – 895+3

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.6, up from 25.4

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,662+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 107+5

Total recovered – 2,490+3

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.3, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,301+21

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 95+8

Total recovered – 4,088+13

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, no change

