COVID

COVID-19 cases were up slightly Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, but there were 25 deaths statewide.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,698

Total Active Cases: 37. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,557

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,458

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,741

Total Active Cases: 18. Up two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,677

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,712

Total Active Cases: 36. Down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,554

Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,149

Total Active Cases: 52. Up three since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,892

Total Deaths: 203. Last death recorded January 24.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 995,505

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 306. Down 221 since Wednesday.

Recovered cases: 978,398

Deaths: 12,825. Up 25 since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 235. Down six since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 54. Up eight since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on Ventilators: 20. Up two since Wednesday.

