COVID-19 cases were up slightly Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, but there were 25 deaths statewide.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,698
Total Active Cases: 37. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,557
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,458
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,741
Total Active Cases: 18. Up two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,677
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,712
Total Active Cases: 36. Down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,554
Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,149
Total Active Cases: 52. Up three since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,892
Total Deaths: 203. Last death recorded January 24.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 995,505
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 306. Down 221 since Wednesday.
Recovered cases: 978,398
Deaths: 12,825. Up 25 since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 235. Down six since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 54. Up eight since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on Ventilators: 20. Up two since Wednesday.