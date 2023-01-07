Gov. Asa Hutchinson, among his final acts as governor, filled on Friday two judicial vacancies affecting Columbia and neighboring counties.
The governor appointed Magnolia attorney Ryan Phillips as district judge for the 39th Judicial District for a term expiring December 31, 2024. Phillips replaces Judge David Graham, who was elected as a judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.
El Dorado attorney Jim Andrews was appointed as a circuit judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court to replace Judge Robin Carroll, who resigned. Andrews will also serve through December 21, 2024.
District courts and circuit courts have different functions and responsibilities.
District courts have jurisdiction over traffic violations, misdemeanors offenses, violations of state law and local ordinances, preliminary felony matters, and civil matters involving contracts, damage to personal property and recovery of personal property where the amount in controversy does not exceed $25,000.00. Additionally, state district court judges may be referred matters pending in circuit court including but not limited to protective orders, forcible entry, and detainer, unlawful detainer, and matters of an emergency or uncontested nature.
The small claims division of district courts provides a forum for citizens to represent themselves in matters involving contracts, damage to personal property and recovery of personal property where the amount in controversy does not exceed $5,000. These cases are tried informally with relaxed rules of evidence.
Phillips’ 39th Judicial District includes Columbia and Ouachita counties.
Circuit courts are general jurisdiction trial courts. Circuit courts consist of five subject matter divisions: Criminal, civil, probate, domestic relations, and juvenile. Judicial candidates for circuit judge run in nonpartisan elections and are required to have been licensed attorneys in the state for six years preceding the date of assuming office. Circuit judges serve a six-year term.
The 13th Judicial Circuit Court of which Andrews becomes a member has five judges who serve Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties.
Phillips is a 1999 graduate of Magnolia High School and attended Southern Arkansas University, where he graduated in 2003 with a bachelor of business administration. He received his law degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 2005. He was admitted to practice law in the State of Arkansas, U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas, and the U.S. District Court of Eastern Texas.
After moving back to Magnolia in 2005, he joined what was then the law firm of Kinard, Crane & Butler, becoming a partner shortly thereafter. He became deputy prosecuting attorney in 2007 and chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Columbia County in 2013.
Phillips has served as chairman of the Columbia County Election Commission, president of the Columbia County Bar Association and serves on numerous boards for local non-profits.
Phillips and his wife Katherine have one son, Bowen. They are members of First Presbyterian Church of Magnolia. In his free time, Phillips provides color analysis for the SAU Muleriders on the Mulerider Sports Network.
He also is a sports enthusiast who enjoys being outdoors and spending time with his family.
Andrews graduated from Southern Arkansas University in 1986 with a bachelor of business administration degree in industrial management. He is one of nine members of his extended family who have attended SAU.
After graduation, he earned a master of business administration degree from Baylor University, a law degree from Southern Methodist University, and was commissioned as a Supply Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, where he attained the rank of lieutenant commander and was awarded both the Navy Achievement Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal on three occasions.
During his business career, he worked in various positions for several companies ranging in size from a small start-up company to a Fortune 500 company. In 2018, he was part of an executive team that negotiated a $3 billion merger from which PotlatchDeltic Corporation was formed.
His past volunteer service includes service on the SAU Alumni Association Board and the SAU Foundation Board.
He served as general counsel for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. He is of counsel to the law firm of PPGMR PLLC, while also serving as a gubernatorial appointee on the Arkansas Economic Development Council and serving on the Board of Economics Arkansas and the Business Advisory Council for the Rankin College of Business.
He and his wife Amanda reside in El Dorado and are the parents of four children – James, Sierra, Fisher, and Lauren.