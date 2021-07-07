COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,433+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 31+3
Total recovered – 2,345+2
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.3, down from 29.4
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 567+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+3
Total recovered – 549+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.9, up from 23.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 894
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8-1
Total recovered – 862+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.1, up from 23.9
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,475+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44
Total recovered – 2,368+5
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.4, up from 38.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,138+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12-3
Total recovered – 4,009+4
Total number dead – 116+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.2, up from 26.0