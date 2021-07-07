COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,433+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 31+3

Total recovered – 2,345+2

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.3, down from 29.4

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 567+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+3

Total recovered – 549+1

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.9, up from 23.8

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 894

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8-1

Total recovered – 862+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.1, up from 23.9

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,475+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44

Total recovered – 2,368+5

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.4, up from 38.2

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,138+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12-3

Total recovered – 4,009+4

Total number dead – 116+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.2, up from 26.0

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you