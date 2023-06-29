A fire was reported about 4:25 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road.
Sheriff Leroy Martin said a prisoner set the fire. The fire was out before the Magnolia Fire Department arrived.
The fire department sent two trucks and the Columbia County Ambulance Service dispatched at least two of its vehicles.
Sheriff Martin said three prisoners were taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for examination, but have since been returned to the jail.
The incident follows a Monday, June 19 fire at the jail that was also set by a prisoner, which Martin believed to have been an escape attempt. About a dozen prisoners were sent to the hospital for smoke or burns.
