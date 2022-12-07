COVID-19

Ouachita County reported its 120th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Active case numbers were up by one in Columbia County, but were unchanged or slightly lower in five South Arkansas counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,451

Total Active Cases: 16. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,331

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,464

Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,432

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,646

Total Active Cases: 12. Down one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,588

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,547

Total Active Cases: 26. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,401

Total Deaths: 120. Up one since Monday. Last recorded death October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,960

Total Active Cases: 23. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,737

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 971,876

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 686

Recovered cases: 953,947

Deaths: 12,594. Up nine since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 240

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 33

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you