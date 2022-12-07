Ouachita County reported its 120th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Active case numbers were up by one in Columbia County, but were unchanged or slightly lower in five South Arkansas counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,451
Total Active Cases: 16. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,331
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,464
Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,432
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,646
Total Active Cases: 12. Down one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,588
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,547
Total Active Cases: 26. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,401
Total Deaths: 120. Up one since Monday. Last recorded death October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,960
Total Active Cases: 23. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,737
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 971,876
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 686
Recovered cases: 953,947
Deaths: 12,594. Up nine since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 240
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 33
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18