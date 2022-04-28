The Arkansas Department of Transportation recently took action on several South Arkansas highway projects.
Projects by county:
COLUMBIA
M&T Paving & Construction of Forrest City was the low bidder at $906,175.33 for the overlay of selected sections of County Road 7.
The road runs north and south from the Commercial Metals Company mill south of Magnolia and parallels the west side of U.S. 79 to the Louisiana line.
CLARK
Kesser International of Little Rock was the low bidder t $1,847,679.19 for work on Arkansas 53 bridge structure and approaches.
Redstone Construction Group of Little Rock was the low bidder at $10,083,949.96 for resurfacing of U.S. 67 between Gurdon and Arkadelphia.
HEMPSTEAD
Belt Construction of TexARKana was the low bidder at $1,948,690.74 for reconstruction along 6th Street in Hope.
All bids for overlay and surfacing work in the communities of Fulton and Patmos were rejected.
LITTLE RIVER
R.K. Hall LLC of Paris, TX was the low bidder at $15,513.108.85 for paving work on state highways 32 and 41.
NEVADA
No bids were received for the overlay of U.S. 371 West.
MILLER
R.K. Hall LLC of Paris, TX was the low bidder at $928,033.81 for the overlay of County Road 64.
OUACHITA
Jet Asphalt of El dorado was the low bidder at $2,499,108.28 for work on U.S. 279 from U.S. 79 to the Calhoun County line.