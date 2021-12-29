magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2021 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in September 2021. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
September 2
Southern Arkansas University reports fall enrollment of 4,434.
September 3
Southern Arkansas breezes past Northwestern Oklahoma in GAC opener.
September 4
Bond hearing set for suspect in SAU parking lot homicide.
September 6
Fire rekindles, destroys house on Burnt Bridge Road.
Columbia County tax collections net $4.9 million so far.
September 7
Woman gets six years for supplying drugs to minors.
September 8
Quorum Court considers construction of new 200-bed jail for Columbia County.
September 9
Justices examine new Magnolia-Columbia rescue truck.
HEALTH in Columbia County issues 250 school supply backpacks.
September 11
Weyerhaeuser grant program gives $2,500 to Magnolia Junior Charity League.
September 13
Willis Harris held for Jofflin Brown homicide.
September 14
Standard Lithium, Norwegian company partner for carbon capture test at Mission Creek gas plant.
Arkansas educators name Magnolia’s Ward as Superintendent of the Year.
September 15
Farmers Bank Foundation hosts benefit Trapshoot Tournament.
September 17
Leo Carson Davis Endowment will promote SAU student, faculty travel.
Burkes Outlet cuts ribbon for Magnolia location.
Magnolia man dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle-mail truck collision.
September 18
Fire levels vacant house on West Union.
SAU Giving Day raises $199,626 for Love and Loyalty Fund.
September 20
Chris Dai represents Magnolia as National Merit semifinalist.
September 21
Jessica Talley receives Economics Arkansas award.
September 22
Kory Jennings takes title of 2021 Columbia County Fair Queen.
“Twelfth Night” opens Thursday at Harton Theatre.
September 23
Get your tickets for “Murder on the Orient Express.”
September 24
SAU’s Carley Hale among30 national nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year.
September 24
Magnolia defeats Arkansas to go 1-0 in football conference.
September 25
Single gunshot fired Saturday night inside fairgrounds.
SAU sweeps Lois Davis invitational cross-country meet.
September 26
Man receives three years in terroristic threatening case.
Henderson State comeback rolls Southern Arkansas, 56-49.
September 27
Columbia County’s 2021 mass flu shot clinic Tuesday at Health Unit.
Magnolia Arts asks for $21,000 from Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission.
September 28
Collision with tree takes life of Taylor driver.
Former Home Health property up for sale.
September 29
Council accepts $627,000 wastewater improvement bid from Texarkana firm.
Crowell joins Leadership Arkansas Class XVI.
September 30
Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in Columbia County Fairgrounds shooting.
RDA, AG&FC lower the boom against Lake Columbia’s giant salvina.