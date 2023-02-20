COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County dropped by one on Sunday, while case totals remained unchanged in other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no additional virus-related deaths in South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752

Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,626

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29/

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 3. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,468

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,761

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,703

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752

Total Active Cases: 16. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,610

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,251

Total Active Cases: 53. Up two since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,992

.

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,002,094

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 75. Down 959 since Saturday.

Recovered cases: 985,945

Deaths: 12,952. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. No change since Saturday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you