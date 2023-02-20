The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County dropped by one on Sunday, while case totals remained unchanged in other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no additional virus-related deaths in South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752
Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,626
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29/
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 3. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,468
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,761
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,703
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752
Total Active Cases: 16. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,610
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,251
Total Active Cases: 53. Up two since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,992
.
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,002,094
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 75. Down 959 since Saturday.
Recovered cases: 985,945
Deaths: 12,952. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. No change since Saturday.