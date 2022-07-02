COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by three from 64 to 67 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Case numbers were down in Lafayette and Nevada counties, but up in Ouachita and Union counties. There has been an additional COVID-19 death in Union County.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,586

Total Active Cases: 67. Last report, 64.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,422

Total Deaths: 97

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,318

Total Active Cases: 11. Last report, 12.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,275

Total Deaths: 31

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,247

Total Active Cases: 27. Last report, 29.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,175

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,716

Total Active Cases: 116. Last report, 110.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,491

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 9,549

Total Active Cases: 149. Last report, 131.

Total Recovered Cases: 9,216

Total Deaths: 182. Last report, 181.

