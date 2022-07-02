The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by three from 64 to 67 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Case numbers were down in Lafayette and Nevada counties, but up in Ouachita and Union counties. There has been an additional COVID-19 death in Union County.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,586
Total Active Cases: 67. Last report, 64.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,422
Total Deaths: 97
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,318
Total Active Cases: 11. Last report, 12.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,275
Total Deaths: 31
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,247
Total Active Cases: 27. Last report, 29.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,175
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,716
Total Active Cases: 116. Last report, 110.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,491
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 9,549
Total Active Cases: 149. Last report, 131.
Total Recovered Cases: 9,216
Total Deaths: 182. Last report, 181.