A heat advisory remains in effect for the region through 7 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values of up to 109 degrees are expected in all of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
Much of central and eastern Arkansas is under an excessive heat warning today. Heat values will be between 105 and 115 degrees.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot and humid conditions will continue through the middle of next week. Afternoon temperatures will likely range from the mid 90s to in excess of 100 degrees. Additional heat advisories will be possible. Rain chances will also return this weekend and during the middle of next week, as weak cool fronts move into the region.