A recent shooting at the Columbia County Fairgrounds has prompted the Fair Board to restrict the rental of its facilities.
The board held a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 25, and part of its discussion was about the shooting that happened early Sunday, May 16.
Two people were injured in the melee – one person was shot and a pregnant woman was trampled by people fleeing the fairgrounds.
Multiple gunshots were fired both before and after officers arrived. Dozens of vehicles fled as Columbia County and Magnolia officers got on the scene.
No arrest has been made in the case.
The Fair Board said in a statement that the fairgrounds had been rented to a group for a private party.
“Members of the board expressed concern about potential liability from actions caused by individuals or groups who rent the fairgrounds. There was also support expressed for groups that lease for purposes such as jackpot livestock shows or charitable events.
“The board agreed that until any additional guidelines are adopted, the fairgrounds will only be rented to entities who have a previous rental history in good standing with the fair,” the statement said.