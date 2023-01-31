New cases of COVID-19 were down Monday in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,707
Total Active Cases: 35. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,567
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,492
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,458
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,743
Total Active Cases: 17. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,680
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,720
Total Active Cases: 33. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,563
Total Deaths: 124. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,168
Total Active Cases: 55. Down eight since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,907
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 996,401
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 135. Up 22 since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 979,436
Deaths: 12,842. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 209. Down 11 since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47. Down nine since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15. Down two since Sunday.