New cases of COVID-19 were down Monday in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,707

Total Active Cases: 35. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,567

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,492

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,458

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,743

Total Active Cases: 17. Down three since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,680

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,720

Total Active Cases: 33. Down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,563

Total Deaths: 124. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,168

Total Active Cases: 55. Down eight since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,907

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 996,401

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 135. Up 22 since Sunday.

Recovered cases: 979,436

Deaths: 12,842. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 209. Down 11 since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47. Down nine since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15. Down two since Sunday.

