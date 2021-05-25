Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of April with a negative EBITDA of $425,677.
Net revenue for the month was $1,603,900. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were down to 57. She said clinic visits had increased to 914.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $57,632, including $47,639 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a positive EBITDA of $357,436.
Gross revenue is $32,966,955, with a net revenue of $13,911,573 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $129,027.
The net labor expense is $9,768,441. Non-operating income for the year is $417,751 including $303,346 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-- Renovations are under way at the LifeSmart Center and is expected to be completed by the end of June. A ribbon cutting is planned for August.
-- Nursing director Stephanie Schmittou said the hospital is in need of surgical nurses to help staff the additional needs of new orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kevin Rudder.
-- Board approved a lease agreement. Chief Executive Officer Rex Jones said nearly everything the board asked for was included. The lease is expected to be discussed at the next City Council meeting.
-- The board is in the process of selecting a new board member to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Shawana Reed.
-- The MAKO Ortho Robot is at the hospital and installation has begun. Dr. Rudder will be recertifying with the machine. The first two cases will be June 7. There are four scheduled knee replacements at this time. An open house will be set at a future date.
The next meeting will be June 28.