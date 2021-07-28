As the Magnolia School District prepares to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today, Arkansas officials expressed growing alarm about the resurgence of the pandemic.
The Magnolia clinic will be held at Panther Arena starting at 2 p.m. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. A follow-up clinic for the second dose of the vaccine will be held in approximately three to four weeks.
Magnolia School District students age 12 and older, and district staff members, are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Parents who want their age 12 or older students to receive the vaccine should phone the District Administration building at 234-4933, giving their name, student's name and age, and telephone number.
Staff members should also call the Administration Building to get registered for the vaccine.
Immunization forms must be completed prior to receiving the vaccine. Forms can be picked up at the front desk of the District Administration Building across the street from Magnolia High School.
Students age 12 and older and staff members who are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose will not be required to be quarantined if they should happen to be exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
Rick Barr, executive vice president of Arkansas Children's, said the hospital system experienced a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday. A total of 24 patients tested positive for COVID-19.
“This record high is a 50 percent increase over any previous daily hospitalization peak Arkansas Children's has faced during the pandemic. Our previous peaks occurred earlier this month and in January,” Barr said.
Of the 24 patients admitted, 7 are in intensive care and 4 are on ventilators. None of the hospitalized patients have been fully immunized against COVID-19 even though more than half of them are eligible.
“Arkansas Children's appeals to families and the public to please vaccinate children who are eligible immediately. We will continue to see more kids get sick quickly and the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are by taking the vaccine, masking and social distancing,” Barr said.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that the number current confirmed and probable active cases in Columbia County rose by five since Monday, for a total of 58. A month ago, the number of active cases in Columbia County stood at 22. Tuesday’s increase included one additional case at Southern Arkansas University, where four students and three staff have the virus.
Statewide on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose by 2,052. There were 45 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, raising the state total to 1,025. The number of Arkansas patients placed on ventilators went up 33 to 205.
The number of deaths rose by 10, to a pandemic total of 6,087. One of the deaths reported Tuesday was in Union County.
In addition to Children’s, hospitals around the state made note of the growing threat.
UAMS issued a statement Tuesday declaring that the state’s flagship hospital has 75 COVID-19 patients on heart-lung machines. One patient died Tuesday. There are no patients at UAMS due to complications from the vaccine.
Baxter Regional Medical Center said it had 43 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, shattering its previous record. A total of 10 are in ICU and nine are on ventilators. The hospital said 89.3% of COVID-19 patients admitted to Baxter Regional since March 1 were not vaccinated against the virus.
“The situation at Baxter Regional is critical. Our ICU is full, with both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients,” the statement said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will meet with his COVID-19 Task Force this morning to discuss ways to increase hospital capacity.
“Vaccines are the best antidote for our increasing numbers; the best antidote for fear is counsel from a trustworthy advisor,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.
Hutchinson conferred with officials on Tuesday to discuss whether a state law passed during the last legislative session, which orders that that masks will not be required in schools this fall, should be amended. No decision was announced.
The Arkansas Department of Education issued nine pages of guidance to schools on how districts should approach COVID-19 risks in the school year that begins in three weeks.
CLICK THE PDF to read the guidance to schools.
“Based on increasing numbers of positive cases, schools should expect interruptions to the school year and plan for contingencies. (The department) will work closely with districts to monitor local situations and to assist if prolonged school closures or prolonged remote learning becomes necessary,” the guidance says in part.