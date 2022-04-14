A scammer is calling citizens from Columbia County Central Dispatch's number, claiming to be an investigator or a deputy from Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The number is the correct number, but the number is spoofed.
The scammer is accusing the citizen of rape or claiming the citizen is being investigated for a sex crime. The scammer is claiming that the citizen is sending money through CashApp to the victim, and that's how he has tracked them.
The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it will never ask for money in reference to an investigation.
People who speak with this person, or know someone who has, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 870-234-5655.
Don’t give money to the scam caller.