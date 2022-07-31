Superior Pine Products Company, which recently acquired more than 58,000 acres of pine forestland near El Dorado and Monroe, has picked up another 3,600 acres in Columbia County.
Two major land sales occurred in June and July in Columbia County, involving the acreage. This land was sold June 17, with deeds filed July 11 in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office.
SWF Red River Land, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Hattiesburg, MS, sold the acreage to Superior Pine Products, a Georgia corporation headquartered in Fargo, GA.
According to documents filed in the Circuit Clerk's Office, these deeds contain reservation of minerals and surface use agreements contained in the special warranty deed from Anthony Forest Products to SWF Red River Land, LLC, affecting all tracts.
The first sale involved five tracts of land totaling around 397 acres, sold for $896,652.15.
Tract 37: 200 acres in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 23 West off Arkansas 160 in Taylor.
Tract 38: 77 acres on U.S. 371 at Bussey in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 23 West.
Tract 39: 40 acres off U.S. 371 at Taylor in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 23 West.
Tract 40: 40 acres on U.S. 371 South at Taylor in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 23 West.
Tract 41: 40 acres off U.S. 371 in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 23 West.
These properties were part of a sale on November 9, 2009, for $2,054,000 from Anthony Forest Products to SWF Red River Land, LLC, by special warranty deed.
The second sale included 32 tracts of land, containing around 3,196 acres, sold for $4,033,297.84.
These properties were part of a sale on November 9, 2009, for $2,054,000 from Anthony Forest Products to SWF Red River Land, LLC, by special warranty deed, unless designated by “*”.
Tract 1: 40 acres in the Atlanta area in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 19 West.
Tract 2: 140 acres off Columbia 74 in the Davidson area in Section 17, Township 15 South, Range 20 West.
Tract 3: 35.31 acres on Columbia 14 East at Emerson in Section 35, Township 19 South Range 20 West.
Tract 4: 40 acres on Columbia 67 in Section 29, Township 16 South, Range 18 West, and 82 acres on Columbia 442 in Section 30, Township 16 South, Range 18 West. Also includes a right-of-way for a transmission line in favor of Arkansas Power and Light Company (now Entergy Arkansas).
Tract 5: 121.64 acres on Columbia 49 in the Ebenezer area in Section 31, Township 16 South, Range 18 West; 101.64 acres in the W/2 SW/4, 20 acres in the W/2 SE/4 SW/4, and 78.59 acres in the N/2 NW/4, along with 19.87 feet in the N/2 SE/4 NE/4. Also includes an easement for pipeline granted to Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company.
Tract 6: 95 acres in the Emerson/Taylor/Bradley School District rural area in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 22 West.
Tract 7: 40 acres off Arkansas 98 in the Magnesia Springs area in Section 15, Township 16 South, Range 20 West.
Tract 8: Two 80-acre tracts off Hwy. 355 in the Falcon Bottoms National Wildlife area in Section 22, Township 15 South, Range 22 West.
Tract 9: 273.50 acres off Arkansas 98 in the Marysville area in Section 35, Township 17 South, Range 19 West. Also includes right-of-way for pipeline in favor of Lion Oil Refining Company, and rights-of-way for pipeline in favor of Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company, and right-of-way for pipeline access in favor of Root Petroleum Company, and right-of-way for power line in favor of Arkansas Power and Light Company.
Tract 10: 53 acres on Columbia 66 in Section 15, Township 16 South, Range 19 West. *This tract was purchased November 9, 2009, for $14,000 by SWF Red River Land, LLC, from Anthony Forest Products by special warranty deed. Also includes reservation of minerals and surface use agreement contained in special warranty deed from Anthony Forest Products Company to SWF Red River Land, LLC.
Tract 11: 40.27 acres off U.S. 82 in the Damascus area in Section 7, Township 17 South, Range 18 West.
Tract 12: 57.20 acres off Columbia 49 in the Mount Holly area in Section 6, Township 17 South, Range 18 West. Also includes an easement for pipeline granted to Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company.
Tract 13: 40 acres in the Marysville area in Section 32, Township 17 South, Range 18 West.
Tract 14: 43.11 acres in the Marysville area in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 18 West.
Tract 15: 44.13 acres in the Spottsville area in Section 6, Township 18 South, Range 18 West.
Tract 16: 118.84 acres in the Marysville area in Section 30, Township 18 South, Range 18 West.
Tract 17: 210 acres on Columbia 85 South at Emerson in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 18 West.
Tracts 20, 21, 22: 214.14 acres in the Emerson/Taylor/Bradley School District rural area in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 18 West. Also includes an easement for pipeline granted to Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company.
Section 24: 157 acres off Columbia 49 in the Ebenezer area in Section 36, Township 16 South, Range 19 West.
Tract 26: 80 acres off Hwy. 82 in the Village area in Section 24, Township 17 South, Range 19 West.
Tract 27: 40 acres in the Atlanta area in Section 25, Township 18 South, Range 19 West.
Tract 28: 130 acres in the Atlanta area in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 19 West.
Tract 30: 40 acres off Columbia 46 in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 20 West.
Tract 31: 40 acres off Columbia 46 in Section 26, Township 18 South, Range 20 West.
Tract 32: 80 acres on Columbia 270 in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 20 West. Also includes easement for 30-ft. wide road to Franks Petroleum Company.
Tract 33: 80 acres on Columbia 265 in Section 12, Township 18 South, Range 21 West.
Tract 34: 40 acres off Columbia 81 at Emerson in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 21 West.
Tract 42: 40 acres off Hwy. 98 in the Noxobe community in Section 28, Township 18 South, Range 19 West. *This tract was sold October 13, 2011, for $150,000 from Jerry Blackmon to SWF Red River Land, LLC, by warranty deed.
At the time of the land purchase in the El Dorado-Monroe area, Superior Pine said the deal was part of a plan to increase market reach by geographically diversifying its asset holdings beyond southern Georgia and southern Alabama. The acquisition gives Superior Pine a presence in two new markets characterized by diverse and growing demand for sustainably grown forest products.
Superior Pine said it plans to continue practicing sustainable forest management on the lands and intends to tap into the region’s growing solid wood market. Arkansas and Louisiana are both known for their availability of high-quality timber resources, access to domestic and global markets, and pro-business economies.
Additionally, Superior Pine envisions monetizing the various natural capital values of these new assets, which could include the potential development of solar energy projects as well as the development and sale of forest-based carbon offsets (credits).
Portions of the newly acquired land also offer the potential to develop wetland mitigation banking projects.