COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
The State of Arkansas announced Saturday morning that it would resume providing updated COVID-19 figures on weekends, beginning immediately.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,524+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 58+6
Total recovered – 2,408+3
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 3 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.4, up from 30.2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 578+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8
Total recovered – 559+1
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from 24.5
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 947+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39+3
Total recovered – 882+1
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.3, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,626+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 100+7
Total recovered – 2,461+3
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.0, up from 39.8 unchanged
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,261+12
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 88+5
Total recovered – 4,057+7
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.1, down from 27.2