COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

The State of Arkansas announced Saturday morning that it would resume providing updated COVID-19 figures on weekends, beginning immediately.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,524+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 58+6

Total recovered – 2,408+3

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 3 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.4, up from 30.2

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 578+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8

Total recovered – 559+1

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from 24.5

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 947+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39+3

Total recovered – 882+1

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.3, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,626+10

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 100+7

Total recovered – 2,461+3

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.0, up from 39.8 unchanged

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,261+12

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 88+5

Total recovered – 4,057+7

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.1, down from 27.2

