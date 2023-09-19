A woman whose husband shot at her in their home this summer has now taken on the role of his caregiver as he is no longer able to care for himself.
A probable cause affidavit dated June 9, 2023 outlined charges against Dennis Harper of committing a terroristic act, endangering welfare of a minor in the first and domestic battery in the third degree.
Harper has not been in court when ordered recently and that is because of his health, his wife, Ponderia Miller, told Circuit Judge David Talley Jr. during court on September 7. Talley asked Miller to describe Harper's condition.
“He cannot use his right side at all,” Miller said.
According to the affidavit, Magnolia Police Officers were sent to 1417 Chestnut Street in regard to a disturbance and shots being fired. When they reached the home, they contacted Miller and Harper. Miller told officers she and Harper had gotten into an argument. Because shots had been fired within the residence, officers cleared the residence, searching for anyone that might be seriously injured.
Through interviewing the husband and wife, Lt. Mark Bridges found out that at some point during the altercation, a gun was shot multiple times in the residence and Miller had an injury to her hand. Miller told Sgt. Jason Campbell that a juvenile in the home called 911 and reported the incident.
Miller said she and Harper work together and the fight began because Harper felt a co-worker was standing too close to her at work. Miller said they had to leave work and come home where the argument continued, and Harper got a gun from his bedroom and fired two shots inside the house.
Campbell spoke with the 17-year-old who called 911 and he said he was in his bedroom when he heard them fighting. He said he had heard at least two gunshots when he came out of his bedroom. The juvenile told police Harper was “talking crazy,” according to the affidavit and described the gun he was holding as an AR style weapon that shot shotgun shells.
Campbell spoke with Johnhhimie Davis. He said that he was also in his bedroom while Harper and Miller were fighting. David said he had heard at least three gunshots in the home but was unsure how Miller’s hand was injured.
Campbell observed a bullet hole in the wall of a hallway near the bathroom with pellet holes surrounding it, the affidavit reads. The gunshot was consistent with a gunshot from a shotgun. There were blood stains on the carpet in both back bedrooms and on a door, but it appeared that most of the blood had been cleaned up before the officers arrived. Campbell noticed a broken towel rack in the bathroom with two sharp metal brackets exposed. The injury to Miller’s hand could have been caused by these brackets during the altercation that took place in the bathroom. In the master bedroom, there was a wad on the bed along with several pellets. It looked like another shot was fired in the room and pellets went through clothing, sheets and into the mattress.
The shotgun used by Harper was in the master bedroom beside his bed. There were several rounds in the magazine. There were also three other guns located in the home. All guns were collected and taken to the Magnolia Police Department.
Campbell saw the wound on Miller’s hand was a deep gash on her hand near her left thumb. The wound needed stitches or staples, however, Miller was hesitant to go to the emergency room at that time, according to the affidavit.
Talley said Harper better be in court on October 5 regardless of his health injuries.
“Somebody better get me something from a doctor,” he said. “I think we need a trial.”
Miller said she thought she could get a doctor’s note and thanked the judge for his handling of the case.
“You are a special person for taking responsibility for this,” Talley said regarding Miller being the caretaker after the domestic violence incident.