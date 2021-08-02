Weyerhaeuser Company is considering the improvements at its Emerson plywood mill, and is asking for help from the Columbia County Quorum Court.
Justices of the Peace will consider endorsing Weyerhaeuser’s participation in the state’s Tax Back Program. The program authorizes the state to refund local sales and use taxes that the company would otherwise have to pay.
The resolution will be voted upon during the Quorum Court’s meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the second-floor courtroom at the Columbia County Courthouse.
Also in new business is a rural community grant application from the Bussey-Sharman Volunteer Fire Department. It seeks a $5,000 grant that will go toward the purchase of a tank for a brush fire truck.
Committee reports are on the agenda.
