Rain

Additional rainfall on Sunday increased Magnolia’s rainfall total for July to 14.5 inches.

It’s the highest monthly rainfall total recorded by magnoliareporter.com in the past 10 years, with almost half the month of July remaining.

The news website recorded 1.71 inches of rain on Sunday. This raises the total since last Wednesday’s flash flood to 9.65 inches.

magnoliareporter.com has recorded 12.79 inches of rain in July. The current total drives the year-to-date total of 47.15 inches.

Not only is it humid, it’s hot.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has extended a heat advisory for the Four State region through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Afternoon heat index values should range between 105 to 109 degrees.

Upper-level ridging will set in today, with extended heat headlines likely into next weekend. Most of the region will reach at least heat advisory criteria, with excessive heat warnings possible.

Thunderstorm chances will also return into next weekend as upper-level ridging begins to break down.

Other recent rainfall totals for July recorded by magnoliareporter.com:

July 2022 – 3.99 inches

July 2021 – 7.26 inches

July 2020 – 3.84 inches

July 2019 – 3.38 inches

July 2018 – 1.35 inches

July 2017 – 6.63 inches

July 2016 – 3.78 inches

July 2015 – 2.41 inches

July 2014 – 5.81 inches

July 2013 – 4.52 inches

Highest rainfall months

2022 – 10.32 inches, August

2021 – 13.58 inches, May

2020 – 7.94 inches, January

2019 – 11.67 inches, April

2018 – 11.18 inches, February

2017 – 9.06 inches, August

2016 – 11.52 inches, March

2015 – 11.26 inches, November

2014 – 5.9 inches, May

2013 – 8.72 inches, September

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you