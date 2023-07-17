Additional rainfall on Sunday increased Magnolia’s rainfall total for July to 14.5 inches.
It’s the highest monthly rainfall total recorded by magnoliareporter.com in the past 10 years, with almost half the month of July remaining.
The news website recorded 1.71 inches of rain on Sunday. This raises the total since last Wednesday’s flash flood to 9.65 inches.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 12.79 inches of rain in July. The current total drives the year-to-date total of 47.15 inches.
Not only is it humid, it’s hot.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has extended a heat advisory for the Four State region through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Afternoon heat index values should range between 105 to 109 degrees.
Upper-level ridging will set in today, with extended heat headlines likely into next weekend. Most of the region will reach at least heat advisory criteria, with excessive heat warnings possible.
Thunderstorm chances will also return into next weekend as upper-level ridging begins to break down.
Other recent rainfall totals for July recorded by magnoliareporter.com:
July 2022 – 3.99 inches
July 2021 – 7.26 inches
July 2020 – 3.84 inches
July 2019 – 3.38 inches
July 2018 – 1.35 inches
July 2017 – 6.63 inches
July 2016 – 3.78 inches
July 2015 – 2.41 inches
July 2014 – 5.81 inches
July 2013 – 4.52 inches
Highest rainfall months
2022 – 10.32 inches, August
2021 – 13.58 inches, May
2020 – 7.94 inches, January
2019 – 11.67 inches, April
2018 – 11.18 inches, February
2017 – 9.06 inches, August
2016 – 11.52 inches, March
2015 – 11.26 inches, November
2014 – 5.9 inches, May
2013 – 8.72 inches, September