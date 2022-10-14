COVID

COVID-19 cases were up slightly in three South Arkansas counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,320

Total Active Cases: 15, down one since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,204

Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,445

Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,412

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,585

Total Active Cases: 12, up one since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,527

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,410

Total Active Cases: 24, up two since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,267

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,782

Total Active Cases: 33, up three since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,555

Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 955,208

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 386

Recovered cases: 939,569

Deaths: 12,347, up 13 since Thursday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 167

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13

