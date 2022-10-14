COVID-19 cases were up slightly in three South Arkansas counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,320
Total Active Cases: 15, down one since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,204
Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,445
Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,412
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,585
Total Active Cases: 12, up one since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,527
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,410
Total Active Cases: 24, up two since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,267
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,782
Total Active Cases: 33, up three since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,555
Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 955,208
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 386
Recovered cases: 939,569
Deaths: 12,347, up 13 since Thursday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 167
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13