Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows.
An important gauge of flu spread is school absenteeism rates. Columbia County's rate was 8.8 percent for the week ended November 5, which was an increase of more than 10 percent from the previous rate.
Since October 2, there have been 5,031 positive influenza tests reported to the ADH by health care providers.
Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 89 percent were influenza A, and 11 percent were influenza B.
Over 5 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). Over 5 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 8.6 percent among public schools.
Arkansas reported 9 influenza-related deaths this flu season. In 2021-22 season, Arkansas reported 30 influenza-related deaths.
Three Arkansas nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.