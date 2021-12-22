COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,473+6. Month ago: 3,409. Year ago: 1,436
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39+6. Month ago: 14. Year ago: 108
Total recovered – 3,359. Month ago: 3,321. Year ago: 1,289
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 39 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.08, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.37, down from 12.38
Total positive PCR tests – 1,917+4
Total positive antigen tests – 1,814+2
Total negative PCR tests – 19,189+24
Total negative antigen tests – 12,854+26
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.2, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.4, down from 10.6
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 880+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+6
Total recovered – 843+1
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.2, down from 34.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.0, up from 5.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,442+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16+2
Total recovered – 1,384+2
Total number dead – 42
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.3, up from 41.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.4, down from 11.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,566+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 55-3
Total recovered – 3,426+8
Total number dead – 88
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.3, up from 54.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.3, down from 7.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,196+14
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 109+4
Total recovered – 5,936+10
Total number dead – 149
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.2, up from 40.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.9, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,086
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 55+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 19+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 7+2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,486, up from 22,454 total cases. 411 deaths.
Webster – 6,929, up from 6,924 total cases. 152 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,070, no change in total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,342, up from 4,332 total cases. 112 deaths.