Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a fire at his home.
Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said Easter was found dead in the kitchen area of the house after the fire was extinguished.
The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and an initial call from Central Dispatch said that a man was thought trapped inside the house. Flames were roaring from the house at 421 Emerson, near the intersection with Curry Street.
The Magnolia Fire Department sent two pumper trucks. One of the pumpers was connected to a hydrant a few feet from the Easter home. Firefighters ran two hoses to the front and the rear of the house to extinguish the blaze. About a dozen Magnolia firemen were at the scene.
Entergy Corporation, the Columbia County Ambulance Service, Magnolia Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Emerson Street is a block north of Renfroe Street and runs parallel to it. The house is one of four facing Emerson and Curry streets, all owned by Eunice Mae Ross, according to Columbia County land records.
According to magnoliareporter.com records, Easter’s death was the first fire fatality in the Magnolia city limits since 2015. There were two fatal fires that year.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reed Funeral Home.