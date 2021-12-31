Thunderstorms will rapidly develop across Southeast Oklahoma and portions of Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas beginning late this afternoon and continuing into Friday night.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a few storms could be severe this evening through the overnight and early morning hours.
Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
Thunderstorms will be ongoing Saturday morning and will spread east and southeast across the area during the day before finally exiting the area during the evening. A few storms could be severe on Saturday. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook if severe weather threatens Columbia County.
CLICK HERE to see our Facebook page.
We will tell you what we know about the weather situation, picked up from the NWS, the Skywarn network, electric utilities, scanning of emergency services radio frequencies, our Twitter feeds and other information sources. We request that you stay safe, but post on our Facebook page information about how the weather has affected your neighborhood with rainfall amounts, high winds, hail and lightning, falling trees or other impacts. Email photos to news@magnoliareporter.com .
An Arctic cold front will move across the area Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season to the region. The coldest night should be Sunday night and into Monday morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper teens along and north of Interstate 30, and the lower to mid 20s elsewhere.
A brief period of snow or a mix of rain and snow will be possible Sunday morning across Union County as the cold air arrives. However, no accumulations or impacts are expected.
Temperatures will start to warm up on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the high temperature will be around 63 with a low near 42.