With a little over three months to go until the October deadline, Columbia County's property tax collections are at 26 percent as of the end of June.
Tax Collector Rachel Waller told magnoliareporter.com by email on July 5 that, "Through June 30, we have collected $4,438,182 of the original charge of $17,260,872, which is 26 percent."
This includes personal property, real estate, and producing minerals payable in 2022.
Deadline to pay property taxes is Monday, October 17, 2022, since October 15 falls on Saturday this year.
Columbia County's property tax books opened March 1.
Payments may be made by mail, in person, or online. Checks may be mailed to Columbia County Tax Collector, 101 Boundary St., Suite 104, Magnolia, AR 71753. Checks should be made payable to Columbia County Tax Collector. The Tax ID number should be written on the check, and a stamped, self-addressed envelope should be included to receive a receipt. Proof of payment/receipt may be printed at www.actdatascout.com.
Cash, checks, money orders, and debit/credit cards are accepted. A processing fee of 3.5 percent will be charged for all debit/credit transactions in office or online.
No personal checks will be accepted on delinquent taxes.
There is a drop box located at the front of the building.
CLICK HERE for the link to make payments online.
Partial payments may be made on current taxes as long as the full amount is paid by October 17. Partial payments cannot be accepted on any delinquent taxes. Personal property must be paid before or at the same time as real estate parcels per Arkansas Law ACA-26-35-601.
The collector's office is located at 101 Boundary St., Suite 104 in Magnolia.
Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash, check, money order or credit/debit cards are accepted. A processing fee of 3.5 percent will be charged for all debit/credit transactions in the office or online. No personal checks are accepted on delinquent taxes.
Taxes will be delinquent after October 17, and a 10 percent penalty will be assessed after that date. If real estate taxes become two years delinquent they will be certified to the State of Arkansas and can only be redeemed through the Commissioner of State Lands.
The COSL office is located at 109 State Capitol Building, Little Rock, AR 72201, phone (501) 324-9422 or fax (501) 324-9421. Visit the website at COSL.org.
For more information, call the tax collector's office at (870) 234-4171.