Magnolia firefighters extinguished a blaze inside an old warehouse on West Columbia Street in Magnolia on Thursday.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Emergency personnel were dispatched about 10:35 a.m. to 415 W. Columbia, west of North Vine Street and east of the Columbia County Animal Protection Society’s shelter.
They arrived to find thick, black smoke in the building, but mostly present on the building’s east side near North Clay Street.
The street side of the warehouse is surrounded by old vehicles and other equipment.
The Magnolia Fire Department dispatched one pumper truck, which was fed by a hydrant at the Columbia-Vine intersection. Firefighters ran one hose into the building and used a gasoline-powered fan to evacuate smoke.
The city’s rescue truck and ladder truck were also dispatched. The Columbia County Ambulance Service blocked entry to the scene off Columbia Street. Magnolia Police were also present.
According to Columbia County tax records, the 29,975-square-foot warehouse is owned by Timothy Hampton.