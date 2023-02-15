A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
9 a.m.
Christopher Dewayne Adamson, terroristic threatening first degree, possession of methamphetamine/cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
George Ray Critton Jr., terroristic act, criminal mischief first degree.
Donald Briggs, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Grady Lee Clark Jr., battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Thomas Aaron Woods, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree.
Carvandez Lamar Hardiman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of instruments of crime.
Tanisha Shundrail Mallory, failure to appear, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Jessie Snider, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Kori Taylor, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Jimmy Dale Coleman, possession of firearms by certain persons, HO, revocation of SIS.
Eric Sim Walker, discharge of a firearm from car first degree, terroristic act, battery first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Dontaven Taquarious Littleton, rape.
Dalvin Daycion Whitfield, residential burglary, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts habitual offender, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
Jennifer Nicole Coker, 2 counts endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Robin Nichol Flowers, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault, battery second degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Martin Jaqualion Williams, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Deneshia Lasha Singleton, theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (debit/credit card).
Terrance Trent Manning, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault.
Debra Leeann Magness, kidnapping, battery second degree.
Jontavius Curry, revocation of SIS.
Jay Collier, probation revocation.
Keisher Willingham, 2 counts probation revocation.
11 a.m.
William Brad Neill, terroristic act, aggravated assault on family/household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Logan Tytrell Johnson, theft by receiving over $5,000.
Samtrevious Tyjuan Chambers, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated second offense, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; endangering welfare of minor first degree, probation revocation.
Jerry Dawayne Harris, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II)
methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jacob S. Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Tiffany A. Norris, battery second degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Megan Ann Walker, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Colby Moore, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Holly Smith, probation revocation.
Coasia Stewart, revocation of SIS.
Antonio Brewer, revocation of SIS.
Jackie W. Cottrell, probation revocation.
Lorra Givens, probation revocation.
Curtis Carroll Jr., 2 counts probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process; 2 counts habitual offender, breaking or entering, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
John Robert Harmon, fraudulent use of credit/debit card over $1,000 in 6-month period, failure to appear, probation of revocation.
Lynos Levette Williams Jr., residential burglary, criminal trespass (occupiable structure), obstructing governmental operations.
Keaunu Brady Flippin, impairing operation of vital public facility, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Peter Jerrone Burnell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Bacardi Crow, battery first degree, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Anthony Dawain Massey, domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), 3 counts probation revocation.
Andre Manning, 2 counts probation revocation.
Gwin Mcleod, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Josh King, probation revocation.
John Butcher, probation revocation.
Alford Smith, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Joseph Hill, probation revocation.
