Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, December 7
Tawana Hawkings, 44, Magnolia, criminal mischief second degree.
Wednesday, December 8
Keaton Kirkpatrick, 21, El Dorado, failure to appear and forgery 2nd degree.
Chavella Hampton, 32, Waldo, arrest to assist another agency, failure to appear, criminal trespass.
Randall Mason, 59, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Thursday, December 9
Brandon Lane, 21, of Durant, OK, public intoxication.
Caleb Stephens, 20, Durant, OK, possessing intoxicating liquor by minor.