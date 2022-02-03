Individuals and businesses have been invited to support the Magnolia School District as it hosts the Arkansas Class 4A Basketball Tournament March 1-5 in Panther Arena.
Advertisements are available in the official program, and sponsorships are sought for the 12 boys’ and 12 girls’ teams from across the state that will take part.
Ads in the official program are priced as follows:
Full Page Ad -- $50
½ Page Ad -- $25
¼ Page Ad -- $15
People should submit their logos or advertisements by email to Scott Nipper at snipper@magnoliaschools.net . PDF is the preferred file type. The deadline for ad submissions is Friday, February 11.
Payment should be made at the Athletic Director’s office in the Magnolia Administrative Annex building on the campus of Magnolia High School or mailed to Scott Nipper, Magnolia Public Schools, P.O. Box 649, Magnolia, AR 71754-0649.
Make checks out to Magnolia Public Schools and write “Program Ad” on the memo line.
The tournament will also provide hospitality baskets to all teams. People who are interested in sponsoring a basket may contact Kristal McDonald, 870-901-2523, mcdonaldk@magnoliaschools.net