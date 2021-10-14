South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 12, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Lafayette
Lazerick Parrish and Latresa Parrish, 405 Main St., Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 7.
Ouachita
Stephanie Michelle Turner, A/K/A Stephanie Michelle Weaver, A/K/A Stephanie Michelle Cooper, A/K/A Stephanie Michelle Aaron, 330 N. Smith Street, Stephens; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 6.
Delton Moore and Hazel Dean Moore, 121 Ouachita 364, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 8.
Chalunda Shields, 1405 W Washington St., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 11.
Union
Cecil Nicholas Delphin Sr., 807 Hawthorne, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 4.