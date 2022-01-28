Mike Waters has announced his candidacy for re-election to the District 3 position on the Magnolia School District Board of Directors.
“It has been a pleasure to serve for these past 25 years. To work with our superintendents, the administration and faculty has been a real honor,” Waters said in a statement.
“Together we have made many accomplishments. We have made over $70 million worth of new construction and improvements to our facilities since 1999. Part of this has come from millage income with the balance coming from restructuring bonds, and utilizing state and federal matching funds. Magnolia School District continues to pay one of the lowest millage in the state.
“As pleased as I am with our physical improvements, I am even more excited by our academic progress. We have initiated many new and improved programs and our faculty has taken advantage of many hours of continuing education programs. We were one of the first eight schools in the state to be selected to participate in the AAIMS Program. This was a four-year grant from the National Science Foundation where successful students and teachers in the AP program were rewarded monetarily. We have been able to successfully continue this program.”
Waters has also served the past 6 years on the Arkansas State School Board Association.
“This community recently overwhelmingly supported a millage increase with over 75 percent in support. These funds were used to build a new ninth-grade academy, a 1,000-seat auditorium, a multipurpose addition at Central and many other smaller projects. We have spent many hours going over the projects to make sure we are utilizing our taxpayers’ funds to the fullest,” Waters said.
“So again, I am asking you to let me use my 25 years of board experience and 35 years of banking experience to serve our district going forward.”
School board elections will be held in Arkansas on May 24. All school board seats are up for election due to rezoning following the 2020 census.