COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,359+3. Month ago: 3,215. Year ago: 639
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38+2. Month ago: 112. Year ago: 50
Total recovered – 3,249+1. Month ago: 3,038. Year ago: 570
Total number dead – 72. Month ago: 65 deaths. Year ago: 19 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.32, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.99, down from 13.00
Total positive PCR tests – 1,855+3
Total positive antigen tests – 1,763
Total negative PCR tests – 18,043+18
Total negative antigen tests – 11,813+32
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.9, up from 42.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.1, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, October 14
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.
District-wide personnel – 1
Total: 1 staff, 3 students.
Current positively rate: 7.17 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 476
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 0 staff. 0-1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 11-1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 839
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7-1
Total recovered – 805+1
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.0, up from 34.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 5.5, up from 5.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,352+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 31+7
Total recovered – 1,283+3
Total number dead – 38
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.2, down from 39.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.8, up from 11.7
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,383+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24+3
Total recovered – 3,276
Total number dead – 83+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.8, up from 54.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.1, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,672+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 120+1
Total recovered – 5,415+3
Total number dead – 135
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.7, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.6, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,123+12
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 67-4
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 29
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 17+2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,522, up from 21,506 total cases. 397+1 deaths.
Webster – 6,492, up from 6,482 total cases. 146 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,999, up from 1,996 total cases. 63 deaths.
Union – 3,954, up from 3,947 total cases. 103 deaths.