South Arkansas will start to dry out on Thursday following a deluge that dropped almost a foot of rain Wednesday on parts of Lafayette, Hempstead, Nevada and Columbia counties.
Some roadways were flooded or suffered washouts, trees fell and power went out for more than 3,300 Entergy customers at the height of the storm that began early Wednesday morning and which did not relent until almost noon.
In that time, the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a rare flood emergency for parts of the area.
NWS Doppler radar rainfall estimates suggest that at the point where the four above-named counties come close to meeting, 8-10 inches of rain fell.
Independent observers with their own electronic or static gauges told the same story. Jean Polk, who lives near the Lamartine community, said her electronic station recorded 12.77 inches of rain. Amanda Warren-Newton reported 10.25 inches near the Albemarle West Plant. Totals of 7-8 inches were common. Many people reported that their 6-inch rain gauges were overtopped.
magnoliareporter.com’s downtown gauge recorded 5.42 inches of rain on Wednesday. This raised the July total to 10.27 inches, and the year-to-date total to 42.92 inches.
All state and federal highways in the area have reopened but for a time on Wednesday, the U.S. 82 highway underpass east of Buckner was closed due to high water. Traffic also stopped on U.S. 82 east of Magnolia at Hurricane Creek.
Arkansas 98 between McNeil and Waldo was closed while crews replaced a washout.
Columbia County Road 57, which is located north of Waldo and McNeil, is closed until further notice due to flooding on Big Creek.
The Columbia County Road Department and ARDOT crews were working most of the day to clear fallen trees or to make emergency road repairs. At one point, the Columbia County Judge’s Office reported that parts of county roads 62, 23, 7, 8, 264, 121, 54, 36, 15 and 1 were under water.
Power has been restored across the region except for a few isolated Entergy customers in Union County.
The first power outages related to the storm started happening around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Numbers grew, mostly from the Stamps-Buckner area eastward to McNeil and then Lisbon in Union County.
The public should continue to use caution on rural roads.
Mayor Parnell Vann reported no damage to Magnolia facilities as a result of the storm.
On Thursday, with flash flooding behind the region, Columbia County will feel the effects of a heat advisory that will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Heat index values will be from 106-110 degrees.
Lafayette and other counties will be under an excessive heat warning for the same period. Heat index values of 111 to 117 are forecast.