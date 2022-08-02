The majority of Columbia County is in moderate drought status, with a small area in severe drought status, according to the map released July 28 by the United States Drought Monitor.
Columbia County has received rainfall in recent days, but its impact on the drought status won't be known until the next Drought Monitor report.
Neighboring southwest Arkansas counties are under several classifications of drought.
Drought conditions have spread throughout the South and West and now are impacting nearly every state in the country including Alaska and Hawaii, according to the USDM. In Arkansas three counties – Fulton, Sharp, and Randolph – are classified as D3 or in extreme drought. The only category that is worse is D4 or exceptional drought.
The USDM is updated each Thursday to show the location and intensity of drought across the country. This map shows drought conditions across Arkansas using a five-category system, from Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions to Exceptional Drought (D4). The USDM is a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
According to the USDM report, weather across the South this past week was mostly hot and dry, with some notable exceptions. Heavier rain occurred in southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, as well as eastern Tennessee. Very localized heavy rain fell from east-central Oklahoma into southwest Arkansas. Temperatures across the region were generally 2-8 degrees warmer than normal, with the warmest readings occurring in Oklahoma, Texas, northern Arkansas, and the western half of Tennessee.
Flash drought conditions intensified further in central and northern Arkansas, central and eastern Oklahoma, and in spots in western Tennessee, northern Mississippi, northern Louisiana, and eastern and southern Texas. Crop failure and related problems are widespread in the part of the region experiencing flash drought, especially in northeast Texas, eastern and central Oklahoma, and northern Arkansas.
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, as of July 30 virtually all of southwest Arkansas is under moderate wildfire danger with the exception of Ashley County, which is classified as low wildfire danger. As of the July 30 AFC map, all southwest Arkansas counties are under burn bans with the exception of Calhoun County.