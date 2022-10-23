New active cases of COVID-19 held steady Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, went down in Ouachita County, and rose in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,356
Total Active Cases: 17, no change since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,237
Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447
Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,414
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,591
Total Active Cases: 9, no change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,536
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,458
Total Active Cases: 17, down one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,322
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,818
Total Active Cases: 28, up three since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,595
Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 957,818
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 277
Recovered cases: 942,064
Deaths: 12,425, up nine since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 137
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 22
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7