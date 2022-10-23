COVID-19

New active cases of COVID-19 held steady Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, went down in Ouachita County, and rose in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,356

Total Active Cases: 17, no change since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,237

Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447

Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,414

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,591

Total Active Cases: 9, no change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,536

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,458

Total Active Cases: 17, down one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,322

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,818

Total Active Cases: 28, up three since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,595

Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 957,818

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 277

Recovered cases: 942,064

Deaths: 12,425, up nine since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 137

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 22

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

