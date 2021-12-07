The Columbia County Detention Center received a major safety and security upgrade this week after a new piece of scanning equipment was purchased with a portion of the county’s federally-issued coronavirus relief funds.
The new full-body scanning machine will not only help detect abnormal body temperatures of inmates to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but it will also help detect any security concerns by new or returning inmates into the jail population.
The purchase was approved Monday by the Columbia County Quorum Court.
The machinery comes with a price tag of $174,000, according to the December 6 county appropriation ordinance. The funds used to acquire the jail’s new safety and security equipment
came via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The federal legislation dispersed more than $350 billion in aid monies to cities, counties, states, and other institutions around the nation for coronavirus recovery efforts.
Columbia County, according to the U.S. Treasury, has been earmarked to receive a total of just over $4.5 million. In total, governments and institutions in Arkansas will receive over $2.6 billion in aid.
The first half of the county’s relief aid was issued earlier this year by the federal government. In October, the Columbia County Quorum Court elected to use $1.5 million of that aid for retroactive premium pay bonuses to all county workers who were employed from March 2020 through the end of May 2021. The move fell under the federal spending rules for the aid, according to U.S. Treasury guidelines.
The second half of the federal coronavirus aid is set to be issued by May 2022. The monies, according to the American Rescue Plan Act, must be used by the end of 2024.
The new body scanning machine will serve as more than just a coronavirus symptom detection platform. It can also be used as a security measure for detainees and inmates entering or re-entering the jail population, according to Rick Waller, District 5 Justice of the Peace and chairman of the Quorum Court’s Jail Committee.
“This not only is for COVID,” he said. “… If a trusty leaves and comes back, and if there is anything on them – a cell phone or anything else – it can detect it.”
The new scanner, according to Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe, will have similar capabilities to the machines used by TSA security agents at airports across the country. The scanner also can be moved to different areas of a building, according to JP Penny Cook.
“If the jail falls down, we can move it,” she said.
There was no word announced Monday when the new scanner would arrive, but the purchase was approved unanimously by the members of the Quorum Court.