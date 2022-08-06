Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, August 1
Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
Jaqualin Young, 21, McNeil, failure to appear, no vehicle license, violation of ignition interlock device, and driving on suspended license.
Tuesday, August 2
Dale Gray, 30, Magnolia, failure to comply with a court order.
Roberto Cotij, 24, public intoxication and littering.
Wednesday, August 3
Stephan Jones, 24, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.
Keanu Flippin, 27, Rosston, impairing operation of a vital public facility, criminal mischief 1st degree, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, shoplifting, public intoxication, assault 2nd degree, and resisting arrest.
Thursday, August 4
Adair Lee, 58, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Elvis Wright, 23, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Jamiya Hill, 21, Magnolia, possession of marijuana.