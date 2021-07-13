In what was a brief, but impactful meeting of the Columbia County Quorum Court on Monday, a number of resolutions and funding measures were approved that directly affect two county government offices.
An equipment sale of former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office vehicles has led to a part-time deputy clerk at the Columbia County Clerk’s office being converted into a full-time worker ahead of a hectic U.S. Census information update project.
Approved unanimously Monday by all 10 of the present Quorum Court members, the appropriation ordinance directed that $22,225 of a recent $55,225 auction for three retired CCSO vehicles be applied to the county clerk’s staffing budget. The move will increase salary expenses, Social Security and health insurance matching, and noncontributory retirement, according to the ordinance.
When asked why the pay issue needed to be addressed now, instead of next year, Columbia County Clerk Tammy Wiltz said the additional employee hours are desperately needed, thanks to recent U.S. Census guidelines from the federal government's Executive Branch.
“At the end of March, it was brought to our attention that the current Presidential administration has changed the deadline for getting the information to us for the Census redistricting -- from June 30 until Oct. 31,” she said. “That means we originally had six months to do it, and now we’re down to two months, so we’re in need of all hands on deck.”
The U.S. Census not only tabulates the nation's population count, but it also re-draws voting districts every ten years. By delaying the release of the federal information to the states, and subsequently counties within the states, the compacted schedule puts a crunch on local county clerks across the country.
“I didn’t anticipate this happening last year,” Wiltz added.
Census counting was delayed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Census deadlines extended into 2021.
The clerk’s office during its entry of new Census data will also be responsible for verifying voter rolls by confirming that all 14,000 registered voters in Columbia County are still active.
“All of this is happening at once,” Wiltz said. “The earliest we’re going to get our new (Census) information is October.”
Wiltz and her staff have until the end of the year -- only about two months, if the federal information is issued in late October -- to complete the county’s redistricting efforts, according to the Arkansas Constitution.
In other Quorum Court news:
-- A measure was passed Monday directing Columbia County Judge Denny Foster to apply for a $33,546 Association of Arkansas Counties Automated Records System Fund grant to purchase new computer tech at the Columbia County Circuit Clerk’s office.
According to a letter from Columbia County Circuit Clerk Angela Keith to county officials, the grant is designed to aid her department in purchasing seven new PCs for staff workstations, four new computers for public access stations, and a new server. The grant would also help the department invest in all necessary software for the project.
The computers currently in use at the circuit clerk’s office are on their last legs, according to Keith.
“I believe in being frugal and working with what I have available until the wheels fall off," her letter to county officials said. “I am praying that it all holds together until then.”
-- A rural county aid grant was approved for capital improvements at the Free Hope Community Center. The amount of the funding is $5,000, according to a letter sent to County Judge Denny Foster from the Free Hope Civic League. The measure will help remodel classroom floors and replace windows at the building, the organization stated.