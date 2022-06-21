A bond hearing for Tyreke Mitchell, charged with burglary, hitting his 3-year-old son, and possession of drugs did not reach a conclusion earlier this month in Judge David Talley’s 13th Judicial District Courtroom.
However, a plea was made by his attorney, Caleb Baumgardner or El Dorado, for a lower bond and to allow Mitchell, 23, to live with his mother and stepfather while the cases are resolved.
Mitchell’s stepfather, Andre Rucks, Ward 3 Councilman on the El Dorado City Council, spoke to the court in favor of bringing Mitchell back home before cases were resolved.
Rucks said he would keep an eye on Mitchell, not let him miss a curfew and make sure he would be at his court appearances in the future.
“I have a relationship with all (the police of El Dorado), the police chief is a friend of mine, and he is on speed dial. That relationship will help and I’m a good friend with detectives if I need help.”
Rucks testified on June 2 that Mitchell knows he is pretty strict as he has been his stepfather for the past 12 years. Mitchell moved out of the home when he was 19, Rucks said.
Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Rainwater asked what kind of trouble Mitchell had gotten in while living with Rucks and his mother.
“He was into mischief, like all young men,” Rucks said.
At this time, Mitchell is under more than $175,000 in criminal case bonds.
Rucks said the family did not have the means to bail Mitchell from jail.
Rainwater reminded Rucks that should Mitchell get to leave jail and come to his family’s home, he would not be allowed to see his child as there are charges against him for striking his child and leaving multiple bruises.
“Even if he is innocent?” Rucks asked. “Aren’t you innocent until proven guilty?”
The question was not answered, and proceedings continued.
Rainwater’s mention of the Mitchell not being allowed to have contact with his child is described in a March 3 affidavit. The affidavit accuses Mitchell of battery in the second degree.
According to the affidavit, Mitchell admitted in a text message to striking his child because the child had defecated on himself.
Magnolia Police Officer Liz Colvin was directed on February 27 to contact a Texarkana hospital worker, who told her that a woman named Emerald Norman had brought her three-year-old child in for bruises on his back, arms and legs.
Colvin contacted Norman and she told the officer she dropped her child with his father, Mitchell, in Stamps on Friday, February 25. When she picked the child up on Sunday, February 27, she noticed a bruise on his leg while changing his diaper. When she noticed other bruises, she brought the child to the hospital.
“Emerald stated Mitchell admitted to her that he ‘slapped’ the child for having an accident and thought he was being a good parent for disciplining him,” the affidavit reads.
Crimes Against Children Investigator David Hampton told Magnolia Police Sgt. Jason Campbell on March 1, there was a child abuse case involving Mitchell. Campbell observed multiple photographs showing the child was struck multiple times with an object on the back, arms and thighs.
Norman told Campbell she was very angry with Mitchell and contacted him about the injuries. She said Mitchell claimed the child had defecated on himself and he was just punishing him.
Norman said she contacted her attorney in Texarkana to get the custody order changed and said she believes Mitchell is violent and has anger issues.
Battery in the 2nd degree is a class D Felony with a possible sentence of six years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Another probable cause affidavit has to do with drug charges.
When Mitchell was arrested for 2nd degree battery on March 3, Campbell was informed there were marijuana plants inside of Mitchell’s apartment on North Clay Street in Magnolia. Campbell was told a female left the apartment with the marijuana plants and grow light, and took them back to her dorm room at Southern Arkansas University.
Campbell and Bret McMahen went to Jackson’s dorm room on March 7 to speak with her about the plants, the affidavit reads.
Jackson said that Mitchell asked her to move the plants out of the apartment and take them to her dorm room. She said she had the plants and opened her closet door and gave them to officers including the grow light.
She again stated the plants were not hers and told Campbell they were Mitchell’s.
Maintaining a drug premises is a Class C felony, punishable by 3-10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Possession of marijuana less than four ounces is a Class A misdemeanor, and the sentence shall not exceed one year, and the fine shall not exceed $1,000.
Mitchell also has an arrest for a burglary at Save-A-Lot, which has now changed to a Piggly Wiggly. The charge is commercial burglary, theft of property over $10,000 according to the April 21 affidavit.
On December 20, 2021, Magnolia Police Officer Reich went to the store and found the glass door of the office had been broken with a pizza box left on the ground.
When the officer entered the building, he noticed the glass divider in the office was broken and there was another pizza box on the ground.
Store Manager Jessica Taylor met with the officer and pulled up camera video. The footage showed a suspect dressed in a black hoodie and black pants break the front glass and make entry, going straight to the office area. The person used a hammer tp break the glass divider and climb over the counter area.
The suspect opened the safe and took money from the safe and then opened the office door and left, the affidavit reads.
Taylor said the safe would not lock and all the employees knew this. There were three deposits from the weekend located in the safe missing. One deposit was in the amount of $2,373.49. The second was in the amount of $2,100.15 plus a $131.71 check. A final deposit of $3,673.60 was missing.
Taylor also told the officer there was a master amount remaining in the safe in the total of $3,000. However, the tills had $200 each in them and it looked like one had been pulled out and not all the money was missing, the affidavit reads.
Multiple people interviewed throughout the investigation identified Mitchell as the person who broke into the Save-A-Lot. Mitchell was observed on video removing the bank deposit bags and counting the money the night the store was broken into. Witnesses are willing to testify the subject in the video was Mitchell.
Commercial burglary and theft of property are both Class C felonies, with a sentence of 3-10 years and a fine up to $10,000.